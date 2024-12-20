Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.53 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $44.24 billion and approximately $14.53 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00009621 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00098891 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 147,280,016,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
