Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) CEO William Iv O’dowd Acquires 13,000 Shares

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) CEO William Iv O’dowd purchased 13,000 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $14,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,493 shares in the company, valued at $160,767.37. This trade represents a 9.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Iv O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, William Iv O’dowd bought 13,000 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $14,560.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, William Iv O’dowd acquired 16,500 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,810.00.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

DLPN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 9.94% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

