Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.