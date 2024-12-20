Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $1,161,002.55 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,161,002.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,723,422.93. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $130.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dorman Products by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

