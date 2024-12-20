Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $500,156.44 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at $53,721,453.38. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.93. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $986.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

