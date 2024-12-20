Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $349.28 and last traded at $349.15. 328,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,074,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.83.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $27,660,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

