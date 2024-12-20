ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 7,625,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,331,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).
ECR Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29.
ECR Minerals Company Profile
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
