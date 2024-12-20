Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.57. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 916,561 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

