Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Raised to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERJ. Bank of America boosted their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Get Embraer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Embraer

ERJ stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. Embraer has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.