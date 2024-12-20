EMCOR Group, Inc. Elects Amy E. Dahl to Its Board of DirectorsNORWALK, CONNECTICUT, December 19, 2024 – EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) proudly welcomed Amy E. Dahl to its Board of Directors, effective December 18, 2024. Ms. Dahl, aged 50, currently ho

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read EMCOR Group’s 8K filing here.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories