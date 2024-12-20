Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

NYSE:ET opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 32,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 110,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

