Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KeyCorp Q4 Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

KEY stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 657,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $9,630,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 104,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

