ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

