ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Up 3.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.