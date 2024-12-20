Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.60 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.14). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19), with a volume of 138,185 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Eurocell Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alison Littley purchased 1,402 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,495.56 ($3,119.06). 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
