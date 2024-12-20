Experian’s (EXPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($57.49) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($51.24) to GBX 4,400 ($54.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,510 ($43.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,788.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,711.59. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 3,002 ($37.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,978.56 ($49.73). The stock has a market cap of £32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,510.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,600.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

