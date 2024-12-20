Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 197,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

