FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Up 30.7% – Should You Buy?

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.79. 7,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 2,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.