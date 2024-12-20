Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

