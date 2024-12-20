Finward Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

FNWD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.