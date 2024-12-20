First Tin (LON:1SN) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07). 12,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 755,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

First Tin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Tin

In other news, insider Bill Scotting purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,135.08). Corporate insiders own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Tin

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

