First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FPF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 159,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

