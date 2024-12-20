First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 205,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,929. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
