First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 205,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,929. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

In other First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $41,171.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

