Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,651,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 48,984.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 2,128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $485.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $373.33 and a one year high of $571.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.45.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

