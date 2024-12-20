Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.81 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $22,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KDP opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

