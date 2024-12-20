Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 263,815 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,815 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $24,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 406,837 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 10.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 11.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.45. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

