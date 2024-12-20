Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,416 Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nayax were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nayax by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nayax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYAX opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Nayax Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.07 million, a PE ratio of -88.71 and a beta of -0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nayax

Nayax Profile

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.