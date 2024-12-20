Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,897 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 256.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FLBL stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

