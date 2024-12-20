Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Insider Sells $96,920.10 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) insider Mika Yamamoto sold 5,718 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $96,920.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,680.60. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Stock Down 1.7 %

Freshworks stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Freshworks by 80.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 426,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Freshworks by 806.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 209,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

