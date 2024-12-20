FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $423,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DAUG opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

