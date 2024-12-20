FY2025 EPS Estimate for Capital Power Lifted by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.22.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.03. The company has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$68.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

