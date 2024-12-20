FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,297.20. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 27,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $374,848.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,326.98. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,224 shares of company stock worth $1,737,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.