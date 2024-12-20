Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. 735,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 124,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
The company has a market capitalization of C$51.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.
