Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 20,000 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,195,620. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 23,735 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $475,174.70.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 82,572 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,667,954.40.

On Monday, December 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 25,878 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $536,968.50.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 78,728 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,584,007.36.

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $373,787.26.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $381,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.

IBEX Stock Up 2.2 %

IBEX stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth $371,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

