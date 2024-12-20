Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Generac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Generac by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Generac by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $156.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

