General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.380-4.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

GIS opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,822. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

