GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $996,622.66

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $996,622.66 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,737,602 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

