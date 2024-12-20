Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,061 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $86,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after buying an additional 903,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,418,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,680. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.