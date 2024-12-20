Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 104150547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

