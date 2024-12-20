GitLab (GTLB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/12/2024 – GitLab is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2024 – GitLab was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/21/2024 – GitLab was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
GitLab Price Performance
Shares of GTLB opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,180. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,466,739. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
