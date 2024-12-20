Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 8.2% – What’s Next?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. 9,859,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 7,932,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Globalstar Stock Up 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Globalstar by 154.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 307,357 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 28.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Globalstar by 57.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

