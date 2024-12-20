Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,150 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,338.28. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 47.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after buying an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Pinterest by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

