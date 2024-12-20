Graf Global Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 23rd (NYSE:GRAFU)

Graf Global’s (NYSE:GRAFU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 23rd. Graf Global had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2021 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.
