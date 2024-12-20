Gregory B. Maffei Sells 35,463 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $94.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

