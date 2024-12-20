Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.51. 203,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,823,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRFS

Grifols Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 49.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.