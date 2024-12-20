H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.41 and traded as high as $33.76. H World Group shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 1,561,936 shares.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

