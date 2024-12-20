Harbor AlphaEdge Large Cap Value ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:VLLU)

Harbor AlphaEdge Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VLLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Harbor AlphaEdge Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VLLU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900. Harbor AlphaEdge Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor AlphaEdge Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor AlphaEdge Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.