Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:HAPY)

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2054 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HAPY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.25.

About Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

