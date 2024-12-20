Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 522949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,576,000 after buying an additional 708,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after acquiring an additional 842,407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after acquiring an additional 678,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.