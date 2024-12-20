HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
ARMP opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.78. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.48.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
