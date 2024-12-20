HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

ARMP opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.78. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

