HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 95,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

